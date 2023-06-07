StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.13. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 204,161 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

StealthGas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StealthGas Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

