StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.13. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 204,161 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
StealthGas Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
