Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STEM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.39.

Stem Stock Performance

Stem stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Stem has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stem declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

