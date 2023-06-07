Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
SCL stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.
In related news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
