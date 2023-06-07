Stifel Nicolaus Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.10.

NBIX stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

