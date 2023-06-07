StockNews.com Downgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.63.

LDOS opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

