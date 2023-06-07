StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
