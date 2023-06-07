Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Downgraded to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SREDY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Storebrand ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.4695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

