Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $151.12

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and traded as low as $149.00. Straumann shares last traded at $149.90, with a volume of 1,158 shares changing hands.

Straumann Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73.

Straumann Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.