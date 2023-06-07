S&U (LON:47IE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.23

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.23 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45). S&U shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45), with a volume of 7,000 shares.

S&U Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 61.50 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.64.

About S&U

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.