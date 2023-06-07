Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

