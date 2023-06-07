Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.55). Approximately 40,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 660,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.25 ($1.54).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £206.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,383.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.74.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

