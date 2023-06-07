SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Shares Up 4.2%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 57,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 20,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

SurgePays Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURGW. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in SurgePays by 1,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 201,272 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bartlett, Tenn. near Memphis, is a rapidly growing fintech targeting the underbanked market. The company utilizes its blockchain software platform to provide a comprehensive suite of essential financial services, telecom and prepaid products, as well as top-selling consumable products, to convenience and community stores, bodegas and tiendas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.