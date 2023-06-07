Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Up 1.8%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.89. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.62 million, a P/E ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.00 million for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

