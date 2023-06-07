Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.03. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 48,988 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 427,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 519,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.