Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.