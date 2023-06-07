T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as low as $127.53 and last traded at $127.92. 4,642,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,827,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

