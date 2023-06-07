T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 546,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 763,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of T Stamp from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

T Stamp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 428.17% and a negative return on equity of 702.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) by 315.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

