Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

