Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. Talon International shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.
Talon International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
About Talon International
Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon International (TALN)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.