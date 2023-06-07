Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. Talon International shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

Talon International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

Further Reading

