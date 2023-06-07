Target Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report released on Sunday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73. Target has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

