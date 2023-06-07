TD Securities Boosts OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Price Target to C$0.25

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OverActive Media Stock Performance
Shares of OAMCF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. OverActive Media has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About OverActive Media
