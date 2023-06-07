TD Securities Boosts OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Price Target to C$0.25

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OverActive Media Stock Performance

Shares of OAMCF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. OverActive Media has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

