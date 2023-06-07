Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.91) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Team17 Group Stock Performance
LON:TM17 opened at GBX 350 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.32. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £510.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,218.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Insider Activity
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Read More
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.