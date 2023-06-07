Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.91) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 350 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.32. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £510.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,218.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). Insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.