Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.91) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 350 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.32. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £510.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,218.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Team17 Group Company Profile

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). Insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

