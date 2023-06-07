TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Down 0.3%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.75. 8,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 9,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMVWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.