Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.