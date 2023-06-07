Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,252 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $15,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

