The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $3,413,500.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.75.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

