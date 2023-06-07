The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $263.30 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.12.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

