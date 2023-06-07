The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,163,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.