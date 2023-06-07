The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 442.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

