The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NSANY opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.04.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

See Also

