The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.36.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.8 %

SJM opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

