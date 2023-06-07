The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.49 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $340.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

