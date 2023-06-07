Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.39. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 29,213 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of C$26.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0226244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

