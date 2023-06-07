Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.39. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 29,213 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.64.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Featured Stories
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.