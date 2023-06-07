Thomas Carter Sells 10,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

