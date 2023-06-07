Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Shares Up 0.7%

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.44). 145,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 479,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Tirupati Graphite alerts:

Insider Activity at Tirupati Graphite

In related news, insider Christian St. John- Dennis sold 400,000 shares of Tirupati Graphite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £120,000 ($149,179.51). In other news, insider Christian St. John- Dennis sold 400,000 shares of Tirupati Graphite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($149,179.51). Also, insider Hemant Kumar Poddar sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £15,400 ($19,144.70). 41.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.