Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Trading Up 7.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 75,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,199,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

