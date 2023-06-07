Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,252,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,252,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,394,854 shares of company stock valued at $49,951,460. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:TOST opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.