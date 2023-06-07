Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given a C$99.25 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.32 and a twelve month high of C$96.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

