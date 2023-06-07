Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of TOTTF stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47. Toyo Tire has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

About Toyo Tire

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, and trucks and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts including engine and motor mounts, suspension parts, and constant velocity universal joint boots.

