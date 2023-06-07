Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of TOTTF stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47. Toyo Tire has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
About Toyo Tire
