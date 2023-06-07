Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Triton International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

