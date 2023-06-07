Truist Financial Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

