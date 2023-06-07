Truist Financial Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $82.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXY opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

