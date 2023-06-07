Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading Down 1.8%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $73.47. Approximately 593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Services (Technical). The Aviation segment is involved in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (TKHVY)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.