Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading Down 1.8%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $73.47. Approximately 593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Services (Technical). The Aviation segment is involved in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

