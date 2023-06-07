UBS Group Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.60.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Stories

