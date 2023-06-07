United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 202.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.