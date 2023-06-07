Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Music Group to €24.30 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

UMGNF opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

