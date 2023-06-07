UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPMMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.