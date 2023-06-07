USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.47. Approximately 6,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

