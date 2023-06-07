Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

