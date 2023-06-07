Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Trading Up 2.1%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 17,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,783,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Further Reading

